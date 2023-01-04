TN techie hits pothole, gets mowed down by truck

Chennai techie dies after being hit by pothole, run over by truck

The police said that the two on the two-wheeler weren't wearing helmets and the truck driver Mohan has been arrested

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 04 2023, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 11:06 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANI

A woman software engineer was killed after she was mowed down by a truck after hitting a pothole near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Tuesday.

"She lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road. Her brother was present with her and sustained injuries, admitted to hospital," Poonamallee Police told ANI.

The police said that the two on the two-wheeler weren't wearing helmets and the truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Civic authorities have repaired the damaged portions of the road, the police was quoted as saying.

