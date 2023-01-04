Chennai techie dies after being hit by pothole, run over by truck

A woman software engineer was killed after she was mowed down by a truck after hitting a pothole near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Tuesday.

"She lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road. Her brother was present with her and sustained injuries, admitted to hospital," Poonamallee Police told ANI.

Tamil Nadu | None of them were wearing helmets. The truck driver, Mohan arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. Civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road: Poonamallee Police — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The police said that the two on the two-wheeler weren't wearing helmets and the truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Civic authorities have repaired the damaged portions of the road, the police was quoted as saying.