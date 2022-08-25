Chennai teen designs a robot with emotions

Chennai teen designs a robot with emotions

The robot can answer questions but on being 'scolded', it won't reply

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:45 ist
Prateek is seen with his robot 'Raffi'. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Robots designed nowadays can do almost anything, and in many cases are capable of doing things more efficiently than humans. The only thing they lack is the inability to process feelings and emotions. However, a student in Chennai claims to have overcome that deficiency and created a robot with emotions.

Thirteen-year-old Prateek has created a robot named 'Raffi' that can interpret emotions shown to it and also express its own feelings. The robot can answer questions but on being "scolded", it won't reply.

"'Raffi', my robot, can answer queries. If you scold him, he won't answer your queries until you're sorry. It can even understand you if you're sad," Prateek told ANI.

The one-of-a-kind robot designed by this Chennai teen has got a lot of appreciation from people on the internet.

