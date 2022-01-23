Chennai to get first woman SC mayor

For the first time, the Greater Chennai Corporation will be headed by a woman from the Scheduled Caste (SC) with the Tamil Nadu government reserving the Mayoral position of the civic body to women from the community.

A woman from SC will be elected as Mayor when elections to 200 wards of the GCC are held – the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) is planning to hold polls for the civic body in February after a gap of six years.

As per the legislation to reserve 50 per cent of seats for women, 100 of the 200 wards in GCC have been earmarked for them. The elected members will choose the mayor with the DMK government deciding to continue with the indirect poll method for the election to heads of civic bodies.

Besides GCC, the newly-created Tambaram Corporation has also been reserved for an SC woman, while the nearby Avadi Corporation is earmarked for SC (General) category. The reservation of the posts has ensured that all three municipal corporations in and around Chennai are helmed by those from the Scheduled Caste.

Of the 21 Corporations, two are reserved for SC (women), one for SC (general), and nine for General (women). The remaining nine are general category seats.

Though the Chennai Corporation has had two women mayors in the past – Tara Cherian (1957-1958), and Kamakshi Jayaraman (1971-1972) – this is the first time that a woman from SC will hold the key post.

Tara Krishnaswamy, founder of Political Shakti that bats for more women’s representation in public offices, told DH that the newly-elected women mayors should be allowed to function without any interference from family or other tiers of governance which would send a “powerful message” to aspiring women in politics.

“I think the assignment of Chennai Mayor to be headed by an SC woman is historic. It is very rare to find women MPs and MLAs in big cities, usually the reserve of male politicians. The real benefit will be reaped when there is meaningful representation with autonomous decision making by women. A vibrant and mega city like being represented by a woman from SC is a welcome step,” she added.

Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh said the decision to reserve all three mayor posts in and around Chennai to the SC community is a continuation of the DMK’s chequered history in pursuit of social justice.

“This position (Chennai Mayor) once occupied by none other than the current Chief Minister M K Stalin being reserved for a Dalit woman is yet another significant step forward even as social discrimination continues down the rural side while the administration, police and other tiers of governance stay insensitive,” Singh told DH.

