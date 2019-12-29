Chennai women detained for drawing rangolis against CAA

Five persons, including four women, were detained for drawing kolams (rangoli) on the road in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in upscale Besant Nagar here on Sunday.

The two lawyers who went to seek their release were also detained. All seven persons were released after a few hours. The women had gathered at Besant Nagar on Sunday morning and drew kolams with words like “No to CAA, no to NRC”.

Chennai: Police releases the seven persons who were detained earlier today in Besant Nagar over charges of unlawful assembly and for making rangoli against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, without prior permission. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jcj0hCjFA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

The police, who arrived at the spot, detained them and took them to a nearby marriage hall. As the news spread and other activists gathered outside the marriage hall, the police released them. While justifying the action against protesters, the police said they had to detain the women and the man because their actions could have obstructed traffic.

Drawing kolams to seek the attention of those in the government or to highlight a social cause is not new to Tamil Nadu – people had drawn rangolis during the Jallikattu protests and anti-Sterlite movement in Chennai and Thoothukudi.

Activist Nithyanand Jayaraman told DH that it was unfortunate that police were making it impossible for people to protest. “The police is only interested in limiting the space for people to protest. The way to protest is an innate thing and police is making it impossible even to protest. They should be worried only about riots and drawing kolams is not a riot,” he said.

The detention also caught political attention with DMK President and Opposition leader M K Stalin saying that the incident was the latest example of the growing “anarchy” of the state government.

“This is a government that does not allow people to protest according to the rights granted by the Constitution. The police should withdraw cases against them. This earthworm government should respect the rights of the citizens,” Stalin said.