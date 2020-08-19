Chennai's 'Visa' temple to perform special pooja on August 22

A special pooja will be performed at the “Visa Temple” here on August 22 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This temple attracts hundreds of devotees, mostly visa seekers to study or work abroad, as they strongly believe that the presiding deity will bless them.

An announcement from the temple said abhishekam and aarthi will be held on Saturday.

Constructed in 1988, the temple, located in Brindavan Nagar at Nanganallur in Chennai, was originally called the Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Temple.

Now famously known as the “Visa Temple”, the temple attained its new name after a few locals got their visas without much trouble after praying here.