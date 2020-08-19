TN 'Visa' temple to perform special pooja on Aug 22

Chennai's 'Visa' temple to perform special pooja on August 22

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 19 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 20:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special pooja will be performed at the “Visa Temple” here on August 22 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This temple attracts hundreds of devotees, mostly visa seekers to study or work abroad, as they strongly believe that the presiding deity will bless them. 

An announcement from the temple said abhishekam and aarthi will be held on Saturday.

Constructed in 1988, the temple, located in Brindavan Nagar at Nanganallur in Chennai, was originally called the Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Temple.

Now famously known as the “Visa Temple”, the temple attained its new name after a few locals got their visas without much trouble after praying here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Ganesh Chaturthi

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 