Child marriage case in Kerala; parents booked

Parents of a 17-year-old girl and the youngster who she got married to were booked by the police at Kozhikode in north Kerala on charges of child marriage, that took place at Kuttikattor near the city last week.

The child marriage was reported by the district child protection authorities.

Police have said that those involved in the marriage would be arraigned after further probe.

A POCSO case might be initiated against the youth after subjecting the girl to medical examination, police sources said.