Child marriage case in Kerala; parents booked

Parents of a 17-year-old girl and the youngster who she got married to were booked by the police at Kozhikode in north Kerala on charges of child marriage, that took place at Kuttikattor near the city last week.
The child marriage was reported by the district child protection authorities.
Also Read | Engaging with adolescents, communities helped bring down child marriage cases in Maharashtra: CRY
Police have said that those involved in the marriage would be arraigned after further probe.
A POCSO case might be initiated against the youth after subjecting the girl to medical examination, police sources said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana
Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road
Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday
Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele
Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities
DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI
Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study
Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade