Child severely injured in stray dog attack in Kerala

A four-year-old child suffered critical injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked and mauled him in Tanalur in this district on Friday. The boy sustained over 40 wounds all over his body, including the head and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode.

The horrifying incident occurred when Mohammed Riswan was standing near his house. According to eyewitness, six dogs attacked and mauled him before his father and others could rush to the spot and chase the animals away. "He suffered injuries all over the body. The wounds are very severe. He came out of the house and was standing just near the building when the tragedy happened," a local resident told PTI.

Though he was taken to the nearby district hospital, he was later shifted to the medical college considering the severity of the wounds. The incident was reported at a time the state government was facing criticism for its alleged failure in tackling the stray dog menace across the state. Several people, especially children and elderly, had died or critically injured in the attack of stray dogs in the state in recent months.