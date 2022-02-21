Child suffers serious injuries, stepfather named suspect in Kerala

A two-year-old girl with serious injuries throughout her body is fighting for life in Kerala, police suspect that the child's stepfather could be behind the injuries.

The child's mother along with her grandmother admitted the child, who hails from Trikkakkara in Kochi, to Kollencherry medical college hospital late on Sunday.

The girl had recurring fits and on examination, the doctors found injuries all over the body, including the head. She was given ventilator support in the hospital's ICU.

After finding some discrepancies in statements of the girl's mother and grandmother, the hospital took the matter to the police and an investigation is on. The mother maintained that the child injured herself while playing.

Police suspect that the injuries were caused by the two-year-old's stepfather, who is absconding.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: