Childless for years, TN Covid-19 patient delivers twins

Childless for years, Covid-19 patient delivers twins in Tamil Nadu

Both the mother and babies are in good condition, and healthy, hospital authorities said

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 28 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 20:42 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here.

Besides handling a Covid-19 patient, the doctors also encountered complications during the caesarean surgery as the woman started bleeding.

A few months back, the childless woman consulted doctors who got her pregnant through artificial insemination and IVF method. Later, she contracted coronavirus and was admitted to the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College hospital here.

On October 25, the woman went into labour and a team of doctors conducted the C-section. She was delivered of twins and both the mother and babies are in good condition, and healthy, hospital authorities said.

The woman was affected with various gynaecological problems for 15 years and a surgery was performed for removal of fibroid from her uterus, they said.

In a press statement, Erode district Collector C Kathiravan said a special team of doctors was attending to the woman and her twins round the clock. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 