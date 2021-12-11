Chopper crash: Mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja reach Bengaluru

Mortal remains of Lance Naik B. Sai Teja, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other officials on December 8, reached Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on Saturday in a special aircraft to be handed over to his family.

After the officers of Indian Air Force (IAF) paid last respects to the mortal remains of the young soldier, it was taken to the Airforce Command Hospital in Old Airport Road.

According to sources, the body will be taken in a special ambulance to his home town Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Sai Teja is survived by his wife Symala, two children — son Mokshagna (5) and daughter Darshini (2) and his parents. He had joined the Army through a recruitment drive in Guntur in 2012.

He was appointed as the Personal Security Officer to Late CDS Gen Rawat.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of six jawans have been flown to airports nearest to their native places.

Teja was one among the 13 occupants of the IAF helicopter. Few hours before the chopper crashed, he had made a video call to his wife from New Delhi.

He had told his wife that he was going to Tamil Nadu with CDS General Rawat and promised to call her again by evening.

