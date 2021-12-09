Chopper crash: TN Governor criticised for not travelling to Ooty 

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was in for criticism on Thursday for continuing with his scheduled programmes in Tiruchirappalli instead of travelling to Wellington in Nilgiris district to pay last respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash.

Ravi, who is on a two-day visit to Tiruchirappalli for participating in various events organised by the Bharathidasan University, offered prayers at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam on Thursday morning.

Pictures of the Governor with his wife offering prayers at the temple triggered a controversy on social media with netizens criticising Ravi for not visiting Wellington to lay a wreath on the mortal remains of the CDS and other army officers and personnel.

Also read: Lone chopper crash survivor Varun Singh to be shifted to Bengaluru for treatment

However, the Governor paid his tributes to the late Gen Rawat by showering floral petals at a portrait of the CDS at the University premises.

“Shocked and deeply grieved at the loss of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat and Officials of the Armed Forces, Hon'ble Governor Thiru R N Ravi expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The netizens, while criticising the state Governor, pointed to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, making it to the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington to pay her last respects to the army officers.

They also noted that the Governor should have joined Chief Minister M K Stalin, who rushed to Nilgiris on Wednesday after hearing about the crash, at the Army Centre in Wellington.

The Raj Bhavan did not react to why the Governor chose to attend his scheduled events despite a tragedy involving CDS in the state.

Check out latest videos from DH: