Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala amid coronavirus pandemic

Christian priest, 6 held for holding mass amid pandemic

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:42 ist

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six others were arrested for celebrating Mass at Stella Maris Church this morning, police said.

They have been charged under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, they said. Later, the priest and others were released on station bail, they added. 

