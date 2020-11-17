Christian priests to take out march in Kerala

Christian priests to take out march against 'discrimination' in Kerala

In a press statement, the KCC urged to implement all promises made in the election manifesto by the Left Democratic Front (LDF)

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 17 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A group of Christian priests will take out a march in the state capital on November 18 to protest the alleged discrimination and denial of rights against the community by the authorities.

The members of the Kerala Council of Churches (KCC), an ecumenical body of churches in the southern state, will conduct the protest march from the Martyr's Column to the Secretariat, the administrative hub here.

A constituent member of the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), the KCC currently has 18 churches and the objective of the body is to bring together the Churches and other Christian organisations for mutual consultation, assistance and cooperative action in all matters related to Christian endeavour.

In a press statement, the KCC urged to implement all promises made in the election manifesto by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Among the many demands it raised, the Council wanted the government to adopt a stand favouring Dalit Christians in a case related to the reservation for the community and to set up a welfare board for the Christian religious teachers based on the model of madrasa teachers, the statement added. 

