Christian priests up in arms in Kerala against uniform code for service

A section of Christian priests in Kerala is up in arms against the move by the Syro Malabar Catholic Church to impose a uniform code for church services.

A march taken out by the dissenting priests to the church headquarters at Kakkanad in Kochi on Friday turned violent with a section of believers opposing the priests. Over 200 priests from various districts participated in the protest wearing black ribbons to shut their mouths symbolically. They said that the protests would be intensified if the church did not keep off from the move to impose the uniform code for service.

The synod of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church recently decided to bring in the uniform format for the mass with the priests facing the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and would face the altar during the main part of the mass.

But a section was opposed to it and wanted to follow the practice of the priests facing the congregation throughout the mass. They had also petitioned the Pope against the move to introduce the uniform code from November 28.

At present, various archdioceses were following different practices for the service and hence the synod decided to bring in the uniform format. However, those opposing the synod's decision said that it was improper to impose the decision without considering the views and sentiments of all sections of believers and priests.

Protest against the synod's decision came out in the open earlier also with those opposing the move burning copies of a pastoral letter issued by Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry on the uniform service.

Priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly, Thrissur, Palakkad and Thamaraseery archdioceses and diocese were mainly opposing the move to bring in uniform code.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: