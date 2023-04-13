Christian publication flays church head's pro-BJP statements

Close on the heels of the Catholic church heads in Kerala coming out with pro-BJP statements, a Catholic publication itself has flayed the church head's stand.

Syro Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry had recently stated that it was improper to state that Christians were unsafe under BJP rule. He also said that the BJP was gaining acceptance in Kerala. Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany recently offered support to the BJP provided rubber price increased to Rs 300 per kilogram.

An editorial in Sathyadeepam, the mouthpiece of Ernakulam - Angamaly archdiocese, said that the Cardinal was trivialising the recent attacks of Christians even as the community was fighting against it legally and by staging demonstrations. The editorial also warns that time would not forgive if the church heads fail to speak about the dangers being faced by democracy and secularism for petty benefits.

Meanwhile, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, who had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently, also stated that the church did not want to be part of any political party. He also stated that the church would strongly resist any attempts to disturb the country's secularism.