Church vandalised in Coimbatore; hunt on for two persons

Amid row over forced conversion, a church located within the premises of a reputed educational institution in Coimbatore has come under attack from miscreants who have vandalised a statue of Saint Sebastian.

The incident took place after 11 pm on Sunday at the Trinity Church in Ramanathapuram locality in Coimbatore city, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against two unknown persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said two unidentified men came on a motorcycle to the church premises on Sunday night and entered the church forcibly. “One of them climbed on the door and entered inside the church and damaged Saint Sebastian statue. Both of them escaped in their motorcycle,” police said.

Police said efforts are on to nab the culprits and that action has been initiated based on a complaint filed by Fr. Bastin Joseph, who works as Assistant Church Father. The attack on the church comes amid a row over forced conversion in Tamil Nadu.

BJP and a few other right-wing outfits in the state have blamed “forced conversion” as the reason for the suicide of a 17-year-old girl student who was studying in a Christian school and staying in a hostel run by a Christian missionary.

Though police have ruled out religious conversion angle, BJP insists that the girl took the extreme step of taking her own life due to pressure from the warden on her to convert to Christianity.

