CISF officer asked me if I am an Indian: Kanimozhi

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 09 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 16:46 ist
Kanimozhi, DMK's women's wing secretary. Credit: AFP File Photo

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition,"

Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle. A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, "I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

Kanimozhi
DMK
Chennai
CISF
Hindi imposition

