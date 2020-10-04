Civil service (prelims) test held in Pondy, Covid-19 norms followed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2020 in eight centres here with adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

Out of the 2,908 candidates who chose the Union Territory as their centre of examination, 1,590 appeared for it in the forenoon while 1,582 sat for it in the afternoon, an official press release said. Nine of the 10 differently-abled candidates who opted to write the test here took the exam, the release said.

Puducherry has been one of the examination centres for some years now. The examination was held with strict adherence to the virus safety protocols, it said