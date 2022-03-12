CJI lays foundation stone for IAMC-Hyderabad

CJI lays foundation stone for new building of IAMC-Hyderabad

In his address, he described the event as a happy occasion in the history of arbitration in the country

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 12 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 15:52 ist
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre. Credit: Twitter/@MinisterKTR

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) here. IAMC is currently operating from a temporary campus at Nanakramguda here.

In his address, he described the event as a happy occasion in the history of arbitration in the country. He also expressed hope that the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad would gain a great international reputation on par with the arbitration centres in Dubai, London and Singapore.

He thanked the Telangana government for allotting valuable land and Rs 50 crores for the construction of the building. Supreme Court Judges Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hima Kohli and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma who are members of the IAMC Hyderabad's Board of Trustees, attended the event.

Several Telangana ministers and others were also present on the occasion.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Telangana
N V Ramana
Chief Justice of India
foundation stone
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 