Class 1-9 students will be promoted in Tamil Nadu: CM

All students from first to ninth standard in Tamil Nadu will be promoted considering the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here
Considering the welfare of students, who could not sit for their annual examinations due to closure of schools, Palaniswami said he ordered the School Education Department to announce promotion of all students from first to ninth standard.
For plus-two students who could not sit for write exam on March 24, exams will be separately held and a date notified later, he said
COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day
Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot
COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed
Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits
Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life
India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1