Classes 10-12 likely to resume in Tamil Nadu from February

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is contemplating resuming in-person sessions in schools for classes 10 to 12 from February, with an eye on the board exams scheduled for May. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a virtual meeting with school principals, teachers, and bureaucrats on Tuesday, discussed this possibility.

The department has already announced board exams for the month of May and two revision tests for January and March. However, with schools currently closed due to pandemic, the revision tests were cancelled.

The minister said, "We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes 10 to 12 as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on."

The state is expecting an announcement on the reopening of school for classes 10 to 12 in the next round of relaxations the state is expected to bring out in the near future.

