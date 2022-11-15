Classes start at 8 new medical colleges in Telangana

Classes begin at eight new medical colleges in Telangana

With the eight new additions, the number of government medical colleges in Telangana has increased to 17, covering 16 districts

Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 15 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 21:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the first academic year of MBBS course in eight new government medical colleges in the state in one go on Tuesday.

The recently established colleges are located at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam.

Addressing the medical students and teachers in a video conference from Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister said that his government is determined to set up a medical college in every district covering all 33.

With the eight new additions, the number of government medical colleges in Telangana has increased to 17, covering 16 districts.

The state cabinet gave its in-principle approval to take up the construction of new medical colleges, Chief Minister said.

Comparing the situation with that before Telangana formation, K Chandrashekhar Rao said that medical seat availability was enhanced considerably.

“Earlier, the total number of MBBS seats available in government medical colleges was 850. Today, it has increased to 2,790 - almost four times higher, to benefit Telangana children,” K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Similarly, PG and super-specialty seats also increased significantly. Earlier there were only 531 PG seats and now 1,180 PG seats are made available. In the past, the number of super-specialty seats were 70, today it is 152 seats, the CM noted.

K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the increase in seats is a good opportunity for Telangana students especially those from Dalit, tribal, BC and minority sections.

Chief Minister said that nursing colleges are also being established, in a balanced manner in all areas and that state health minister Harish Rao will take steps to start paramedical colleges across the state soon.

