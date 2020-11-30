Classes for final year UG students in Tamil Nadu to begin from Dec 7

Classes for final year students of all undergraduate courses in arts and science, engineering, and veterinary streams in Tamil Nadu will resume on December 7 as the state government announced a slew of relaxations in the Covid-19 rules.

While classes for students who have enrolled for UG and PG medical courses in the 2020-2021 academic year will begin on December 1, students who are in the final year in medical colleges will have to report at the institutes from December 7.

The relaxations were announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who extended the Covid-19 lockdown till December 31, 2020. He also said Marina Beach will be opened for public from December 14, while allowing political and religious functions inside auditoriums with a cap of 200 participants.

In a statement, Palaniswami said classes for final year students of all UG courses in arts and science, engineering, technology, fisheries, veterinary, in all colleges and universities will resume on December 7. He added that hostel facilities in the above institutions will also function.

“By following standard operating procedure, classes for all UG and PG medical courses will begin from December 7. However, the classes for freshers in UG and PG medical courses will begin on February 1,2021. Hostels will also function,” Palaniswami said.

He also announced that swimming pools will function from December one, while exhibition halls can be opened for business to business purposes. He also announced that the government will allow meetings of political parties, religious and social organisations inside auditoriums capping the number of participants at 200.

However, e-registration will continue for people coming to the state from other states except Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Palaniswami said the relaxations are being announced as the state has witnessed a down slide in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19.