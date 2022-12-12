Classes suspended over presence of rabies-infected dogs at college in Kerala

A leading engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram was forced to declare a holiday on Monday owing to rabid dog scare.
The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), Thiruvananthapuram had to declare a holiday.
According to sources, a dog suspected to be infected with rabies bit some stray dogs on the college campus. Dog catchers were trying to catch the infected dogs insided the campus.
The incident has again raised the issue of stray dog menace in Kerala. The state government recently initiated measures like sterilisation drive after seceral incidents of deaths caused by stray dog bite.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?
A look at Air India's history
Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case
Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar
'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'
Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon