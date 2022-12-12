Classes suspended over presence of rabies-infected dogs at college in Kerala

A leading engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram was forced to declare a holiday on Monday owing to rabid dog scare.

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), Thiruvananthapuram had to declare a holiday.

According to sources, a dog suspected to be infected with rabies bit some stray dogs on the college campus. Dog catchers were trying to catch the infected dogs insided the campus.

The incident has again raised the issue of stray dog menace in Kerala. The state government recently initiated measures like sterilisation drive after seceral incidents of deaths caused by stray dog bite.