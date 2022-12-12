Classes suspended over rabies-infected dogs in Kerala

Classes suspended over presence of rabies-infected dogs at college in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 12 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 19:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A leading engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram was forced to declare a holiday on Monday owing to rabid dog scare.

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), Thiruvananthapuram had to declare a holiday.

According to sources, a dog suspected to be infected with rabies bit some stray dogs on the college campus. Dog catchers were trying to catch the infected dogs insided the campus. 

The incident has again raised the issue of stray dog menace in Kerala. The state government recently initiated measures like sterilisation drive after seceral incidents of deaths caused by stray dog bite.

Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Street dogs
India News

