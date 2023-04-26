Psychologist found guilty of sexual assault on minor

Clinical psychologist found guilty of sexual assault on minor girl

The sexual assaults took place at a private clinic run by the psychologist

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthpuram,
  • Apr 26 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 22:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A clinical psychologist in Thiruvananthapuram was found guilty of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl during counselling.

K Girish, 59, was found guilty by a special court in Thiruvananthapuram under the POCSO Act on Wednesday. Sentence would be pronounced on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijayamohan said that the same person was sentenced last year also in another POCSO case for sexual assault on a minor boy and he is now on bail from the High Court. The victim's parents took her to Girish as she was suffering from mental stress. Owing to the sexual assault her mental stress aggravated. Later, her parents took the girl to psychiartists and subsequently she revealed the sexual assault from the clinical psychologist.

Girish was serving as assistant professor in state health services. The sexual assaults took place at a private clinic run by him.

