Clip on minorities: BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh

The BJP suspended its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for releasing a video message allegedly hurting the sentiments of a minority community. The BJP floor leader in the Telangana Assembly was arrested on Tuesday morning and was later produced before a court which granted his release.

Singh reportedly posted the video on social media on Monday in response to controversial comic Munawar Faruqui's show, which was allowed to take place in Hyderabad last week.

The BJP MLA had appealed to the TRS government and city police to disallow Faruqui's event, accusing him of "hurting Hindu religious sentiments with obscene jokes on Lord Rama and Sita".

Also Read | Prophet Mohammed remark row: Bane or boon for BJP?

Singh's video was seen to be on the lines of remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with reference to Prophet Mohammed earlier this year. Following the video, complaints were filed against Singh.

The action against Singh followed protests by a Muslim mob in the city on Monday night, where "Sar tan se juda" (behead him) slogans were raised as the "punishment for blasphemous remarks".

The BJP, which had earlier suspended Sharma from the party, on Tuesday decided to suspend Singh too, relieving him of all responsibilities, with immediate effect.

He was given 10 days' time to show cause why he should not be expelled from the party.

Singh, the BJP MLA representing the Goshamahal constituency in the old city, is known for his controversial and communally sensitive remarks. In 2020, Facebook announced a ban on Singh for violating its policy against promotion of hate.

The present controversy began with the announcement of Faruqui's show "Dongri to Nowhere" in Hyderabad. Singh had appealed to the TRS government and the police authorities not to grant permission to the show, "which hurts the Hindu sentiments".

Singh was detained by the police a day ahead of the show after he threatened an attack on Faruqui and arson at the venue.

Despite objections, the show eventually took place on Saturday with the Telangana authorities providing massive security cover, with hundreds of police deployed in riot gear, wielding lathis.

Singh, who then stated that he would come out with his version of standup comedy in reaction to the permission granted to the Faruqui show, posted the contentious video on YouTube.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, Singh was the only BJP candidate to have won, while the party's tally fell from five to one.

On Tuesday, mild tension prevailed in the Nampally court area as a mob tried to protest against Singh. The police dispersed the crowd to maintain law and order.