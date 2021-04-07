Video of Hassan trying to 'hit' scribe goes viral

Clipping of Kamal Hassan allegedly trying to hit scribe goes viral

The reporter, however, did not react and slipped away from the scene

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:44 ist
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan during an election campaign rally. Credit: PTI Photo

A video of Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan purportedly trying to hit a reporter of a TV channel with his walking stick has gone viral.

According to Coimbatore Press Club sources, the reporter was videographing Hassan arriving at a polling centre in Coimbatore south Constituency on Tuesday from where he has contested.

Read: Kamal Haasan seeks win in blockbuster Coimbatore (South) battle

Hassan reportedly did not like being videographed and hence, pointed the lower end of his walking stick at the neck of the reporter and tried to press in a filmy style, the sources said.

The reporter, however, did not react and slipped away from the scene, but the video went viral. The club has demanded an apology from Hassan for his act failing which it would take legal action against the actor-turned-politician, the sources said.

MNM activists were not available for their comment. Haasan has been using the walking stick after he had a surgery on his leg.

Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
MNM
Viral

