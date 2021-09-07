Close contacts of child who died of Nipah test negative for virus

In a massive relief to Kerala, eight persons with symptoms of Nipah tested negative for the virus.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that three samples each from the eight were tested at NIV and the results were negative. Test results of five more symptomatic persons are awaited.

A total of 251 persons were found to be on the contact list of the 12-year-old boy, who died on Sunday, hailing from Chathamangalam in the suburbs of Kozhikode in Kerala. As many as 54 among them were in the high-risk group. Among the 251, 129 were health workers. Those who tested negative included the child's mother and health workers.

"The samples of parents and healthcare workers, who were symptomatic, have been tested negative. It's a moment of relief that the results of those who were in close contact with the child came out negative," the minister said at a press meet.

George said there are currently 48 people in the high risk category who are at a medical college isolation ward and their health condition is "stable".

Out of the 48, 31 persons are from Kozhikode, four from Wayanad, eight from Malappuram, three from Kannur and one person each from Palakkad and Ernakulam districts.

The minister also informed the media that more samples will be tested on Tuesday.

The department has been on a high alert since the 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah virus infection on Sunday.

The area within a three-kilometre radius from the house of the deceased child has been declared a containment zone. This includes wards from five panchayats.

The health departments in four districts -- Kozhikode, neighbouring Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad -- have been put on high alert.

