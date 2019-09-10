Cloud Based Automatic Irrigation System at Hyd airport

The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport became India’s first airport to induct a cloud-based Central Irrigation Control System using an “IMMS online” (Irrigation Management and Monitoring Software) mechanism to control the intricate Automatic Irrigation System across the 80 acres of the landscape spread along the 8.4 km stretch of the airport spine road.

According to a press release, the control of the irrigation system is precise and timely, enabling the airport to save water up to 35% over the conventional mode of irrigation system. Speaking on this achievement, Mr. SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, “The new system empowers us to effectively control the usage of water, while also making it effortless to use for our workforce as it can be controlled through any internet-enabled data device.”

The upgraded system has created a Cloud-based Central Irrigation Control System which controls all these Site Controllers with online irrigation commands. The Site Controllers are equipped with communication modules with inbuilt SIM cards and communicate with the Central Irrigation Control System using‘IMMS online’ software in the real time, round the clock.

The Central Irrigation Control System is accessible through any internet connected device like desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile phones at any point in time from any location in the world. Total peak (summer) irrigation water requirement for maintaining the landscaping along the spine road of the Hyderabad International Airport is 1684 KLD. With the help of cloud-based Central Irrigation Control System, up to 35% of water saving can be achieved as compared to manual hose watering.