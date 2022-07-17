Cloudbursts a conspiracy by other countries, claims Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that cloudbursts in some parts of India could be the result of a conspiracy by some countries.

Rao made the startling statement while on flood inspection at Bhadrachalam, one of the worst-affected areas due to incessant rains and ensuing deluge of the last few days in Telangana.

“We are seeing cloudbursts as a new trend/method. There are claims that some other countries are triggering cloudbursts deliberately in our country. It has happened earlier in Leh-Ladakh, and Uttrakhand. Now, we have inputs that the same is being carried out lately in the Godavari basin,” Rao said on Sunday, addressing reporters.

The chief minister, however, stated the claims as unverified and that climate change also leads to such natural calamities.

Bhadrachalam, the abode of the revered Sita Ramachandraswamy, is a famous temple town in Telangana located near the junction of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Read | Dramatic scenes of rescue during heavy rains in Telangana

Several areas of the town including the temple surroundings were inundated by the Godavari flood waters. The river level rose to around 72 feet, surpassing the third, final warning level of 53 by about 20 feet. Though the town is protected by an embankment, leakages through the sluices, locals said, has caused the flooding.

Rao has announced Rs 1,000 crore allocation for strengthening of the embankment around the temple town, and to provide a permanent solution to the locals frequently troubled by the floods.

The chief minister later went on an aerial survey from Bhadrachalam towards Eturu-Nagaram, flying over the overflowing Godavari. Rao inspected the hundreds of submerged villages along the river's course.

Meanwhile, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also on flood inspection in the Bhadrachalam-Kothagudem areas on Sunday.

Though the flood level at Bhadrachalam is gradually easing, the discharge of about 24 lakh cusecs downstream for the past couple of days has inundated several areas of the Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh. Yanam, part of Puducherry, is also flooded with the Godavari waters.