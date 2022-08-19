CM Bommai inspects Karnataka choultry complex works in Tirumala

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa offered prayers at the Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirumala on Friday.

Bommai later inspected the construction works of the new Karnataka Choultries complex on the hill. The project of Rs 200 crore is funded by the Karnataka government and executed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the board managing the revered temple.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who accompanied Bommai, said that the building would be handed over to the Karnataka government by January 2023, after the completion of the Kalyana Mandapam and first block works.

In September 2020, then CM Yediyurappa and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy had laid the foundation for the Karnataka pilgrim accommodation, amenities complex in Tirumala.

The modern complex, coming up in place of the old choultries, will be spread on 7.05 acres of land leased by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to the Karnataka Charities in 2008.

The complex, on completion, would have 252 ordinary rooms, 32 suite rooms, 12 dormitories, a Kalyana Mandapam and a dining hall, Karnataka endowments commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had said earlier while explaining the project plan which also includes the rejuvenation of an existing Pushkarani on the old premises.

Located in a prime spot, at the backside of the Lord Venkateshwara temple, the Karnataka choultries is a landmark on the hill. But the old choultry buildings were allegedly not maintained properly for several years leading to their dilapidated condition.

A plan to build a new complex has been stuck for many years because of legal hurdles, TTD officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana offered prayers at the Srivari Temple on Friday. He was received with temple honours at the Maha Dwaram by TTD chairman Reddy and Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Narayana Swamy. After darshan, the CJI and his family were presented with Veda ashirvachanam followed by Srivari theertha Prasadam.