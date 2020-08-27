CM cancels arrear exams in Tamil Nadu; students erupt in joy

One placard in Tamil Nadu, which is notorious for erecting banners everywhere, has caught the state's attention.

The banner erected in Erode district on Thursday brought a smile on everyone’s face and has also gone viral.

“King of arrear students, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Long Live,” read the banner with a picture of the chief minister smiling.

The banner was erected after Palaniswami announced the cancellation of arrear exams for all college students except final year.

Twitter and other social media sites were flooded with messages from “arrear students” who expressed their joy and called Palaniswami their “god.”

As the banner hit headlines and reporters asked Palaniswami about the joy of students, the chief minister grinned and explained that the move to cancel arrear exams was taken to ensure that students are not stressed.

Ever since the announcement on Wednesday, social media was abuzz with memes and videos on “arrear students” thanking Palaniswami for his “large-heartedness.”

Sanjay, a student from Tiruchirappalli, released a video in which he made no efforts to hide his joy.

“I have a few arrears and I thank the Chief Minister for cancelling all the arrear exams and I consider him as god. More than the students, parents of those who have arrears are the happiest,” a gleaming Sanjay said.