CM Jagan launches pilot of land survey in Andhra Pradesh to provide conclusive title deeds to owners

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy laid a survey stone at Takkellapadu village near Vijayawada on Monday to mark the launch of a comprehensive land resurvey in the state named “YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Rakshana.”

Under the project, every inch of land will be surveyed scientifically using modern technology like drones towards providing a conclusive, tamper proof title deed to the rightful owner, which can be passed on to future generations.

Without collecting any charges from the landowners, the state is spending about Rs 1,000 crore on the survey for which it has roped in the Survey of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that such an exercise has been taken up after a century.

“This is a historic event as the survey will put checks to land grabbing and ease the registration, sale-resale, transfer and other transactions which will hereafter be executed at the village secretariat level. A clear deed will be provided to the rightful owner after the survey and a social audit,” Reddy said while inaugurating the pilot project at Jaggayyapeta on his birthday.

The survey avoids prolonged litigation, land grabbers created disputes and manipulation of land records. Such records are presently involving four different departments.

The survey will be in three phases in a fool-proof manner, for which over 16,000 surveyors are employed. These surveyors are trained to use advanced technology like continuous operating reference stations (CORs) connected to GPS; drones and rovers.

The survey will ensure transparency, by providing a Unique Identity Number to the lands and award a permanent property title with an assurance from the state government.

In addition to this, a revenue village map, land parcel map will be provided and the land piece is secured by placing boundary stones.

About 4,500 survey teams will be involved in the three-phased project, first of which is from December 2020- July 2021, the second phase between October 2021 to April 2022 and the third between July 2022 and January 2023.

The process covering 17,600 revenue villages should be completed by August 2023, the Chief Minister said.

“In case the landowner faces any difficulty after securing the land title, the government shall compensate the owner. Our survey will be a role model for other states,” Reddy said.