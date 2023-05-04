CM Jagan lays foundation for Rs 21,844 cr Adani data centre in Vizag

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for Rs 21,844 crore Vizag Tech Park, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, Reddy said that the establishment of the 300-megawatt (MW) Data Centre by Adani Group would facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change future dynamics of the broadband services in the country.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Adani Group MD Rajesh Adani, CEO Karan Adani, YSRCP ministers and senior officials.

Interestingly, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation for the Adani Data Center in February 2019. Before the project could go any further, the TDP was defeated in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and Jagan became the CM in May 2019.

Now, the Vizag Tech Park, coming up in a 190-acre area, would consist of a 200 M W Integrated Data Centre at Madhurawada and a 100 MW Integrated Data Centre at Kapuluppada with an investment of Rs 14,634 crore and Rs 7210 crore respectively.

The Tech Park would provide direct employment to 39, 815 persons in a phased manner over seven years and indirect employment to 10, 610 persons.

The Data Centre, consisting of IT business parks, skill development centres, recreation facilities would help Visakhapatnam transform into tier-1 city, besides boosting up internet speed and improve connectivity, the CM said. “The software industry would get a big boost as it can capitalise on cloud services and facilitate more download speeds.”

“Significantly, the biggest data centre in the country will run on green power. Its entire power needs would be met from renewable sources.”