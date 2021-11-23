CM Jaganmohan Reddy withdraws decision to scrap Andhra Pradesh legislative council

The YSRCP-dominated Andhra Pradesh Assembly has withdrawn its earlier resolution sent to the Centre to abolish the legislative council.

While there has been no apparent movement in New Delhi on the resolution's ratification in the past 22 months, the YSRCP has meanwhile gained a hold on the upper house. The impending MLC polls would give the ruling side a clear majority in the council.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy took the decision to scrap the council in January 2020, after the capital decentralisation bills were blocked in the opposition TDP controlled house. The resolution was adopted by the assembly on 27 January 2020.

“The decision of council abolition was taken to remove intentional and avoidable delays in the passing of bills. The declaration was sent to the Union Home Ministry for consideration but with no response coming and the prevailing ambiguity over the house functioning, the government has decided to withdraw the earlier resolution,” Minister for Legislative Affairs, Buggana Rajendranath said while moving the fresh resolution on Tuesday.

There is no time frame fixed for the centre to complete the process.

TDP MLC Ashok Babu said the reversal of the resolution to abolish the Upper House “reflect the bankrupt policies of YSRCP government.”

“The ruling party decided to abolish the council just because the Telugu Desam Party had obstructed the passage of the three Capitals bill in the upper house. CM Jagan is in favour of continuing the Council now as they have got their Chairman, Deputy Chairman and majority members,” Babu said.

