CM Stalin demands repeal of farm laws, probe into Lakhimpur violence

Demanding a “high-level investigation” into the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the Union Government must realise that repealing the three farm laws “is the only way to restore normalcy and peace.”

In a statement, Stalin also condemned the arrest of Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, to prevent them from visiting the families of the victims and protesting farmers.

“The attack on UP farmers protesting against the farm laws is highly condemnable and I demand an impartial, high-level investigation into the death of farmers. Perpetrators of this cruel act must be punished legally,” Stalin said.

He demanded that leaders like Priyanka Gandhi be “freed and allowed” to exercise their democratic rights.

“The Union Govt can no more remain apathetic to the concerns of the farmers and let these untoward incidents continue. It must realise that repealing three farm laws in toto is the only way to restore normalcy and peace,” the Chief Minister added.

DMK is opposed to the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and signed into acts by President Ram Nath Kovind. The party had organised protests against the laws while in opposition and passed a resolution against the farm laws in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after riding to power in May this year.

DMK has also been demanding that the Centre withdraw all three farm bills.

