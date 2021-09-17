CM Stalin leads Tamil Nadu in observing Social Justice Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday led the state in observing the 143rd birth anniversary of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, as Social Justice Day.

Paying rich tributes to the reformer, the Chief Minister said the rationalist sowed the seeds of social justice in the minds of the people around. Tamil Nadu was resurrected only after his birth.

"I took the pledge of social justice on such a glorious birthday. Entire Tamil Nadu undertook the pledge. We will set up an egalitarian society on your path," he tweeted. The Chief Minister said in another tweet, "Today, on his birthday, we pay homage to Periyar, the rationalist who sowed social justice in the minds of the people in all walks of life. Tamil Nadu was resurrected only after his birth. It became a society of dignity and knowledge."

Earlier this month, Stalin told the Assembly that the birth anniversary of E V Ramasamy falling on September 17, will be observed as Social Justice Day every year.

Recalling the services of Periyar (September 17, 1879 - December 24, 1973) to the Tamil society, the Chief Minister said he was instrumental in the enactment of the first Constitutional Amendment Act (that safeguarded reservation for backward classes).

Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation for Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future, Stalin had said.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar at Anna Salai here accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and MPs T R Baalu and Kanimozhi. Later, he administered the pledge to the officials and staff at the Secretariat, affirming that they will follow the social activist’s ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality.

