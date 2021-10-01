CM Stalin to chair meeting in village that once shunned Dalit representatives

Pappapatti, a remote village in Madurai district that was once infamous for not allowing Dalit representatives to contest elections and assume power, will have a special guest at the gram sabha meeting on Saturday.

The special guest, Chief Minister M K Stalin, will visit the village on Saturday and chair the gram sabha meeting on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister is participating in a gram sabha meeting, considered a routine event.

Sources in the government said Stalin will take a flight to Madurai on Saturday morning after paying floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Marina Beach. From Madurai, he will proceed to Pappapatti, the sources added.

Though this is Stalin’s first gram sabha meeting as Chief Minister, the DMK President has attended hundreds of such events organised by his party during his stint as the Leader of Opposition. Stalin began attending gram sabha meetings in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 assembly elections, to drive home the point that he was an accessible politician who listens to the rural masses.

Stalin’s choice of Paapapatti is significant as it was during his tenure as Rural Administration Minister in 2006 that rural elections were held in the village along with two other hamlets after several years.

The smooth conduct of elections was attributed to tremendous efforts taken by the then Madurai Collector T Udhayachandran to ensure that a Dalit representative takes over as the panchayat chief with support from the upper castes.

Udhayachandran is now the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Stalin, and it is believed that the upright bureaucrat has had a major role to play in the selection of venue for the CM’s maiden gram sabha meeting.

Paapapatti, along with Keeripatti and Naattamangalam, had hit the headline for wrong reasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s for their stiff resistance to Dalits getting elected as panchayat chiefs. The villagers would either boycott elections or force the elected chiefs from the Dalit community to resign.

Pappapatti is still reserved for Dalits and the village’s current president is Muruganandam.

