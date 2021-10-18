Coal shortage: Jagan bats for longterm power generation strategies for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted coal supply for operating the thermal power plants in the state.

Reviewing the power production and supply situation on Monday, Reddy directed the energy department to be in coordination with Coal India and other coal supply organisations including the Telangana-based Singareni Collieries to procure the required quantities continually.

Earlier this month, Reddy shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitting that the thermal power plants in the state were running out of coal stocks.

“AP has been meeting a grid demand of about 190 million units daily. Power generation stations operated by AP Generation Corporation, which supply about 45 per cent of the state's energy needs, hardly have coal stocks for one or two days. APGENCO coal-based plants are operating at less than 50 per cent of their 90 MU per day capacity because of coal shortage,” said Reddy in his missive on October 8, adding that the situation could impact power generation further.

“The central power generation stations have also not been able to supply more than 75 per cent of their 40 MU per day capacity. It has become increasingly difficult for us to meet the grid demand and the circumstances are pushing us towards load shedding,” the CM said while requesting the PM's intervention for the supply of 20 coal rakes to AP thermal stations besides suggesting other measures to overcome the crisis.

On Monday, Reddy directed the officials to focus on long-term power generation strategies, apart from the immediate measures.

Officials informed that two additional rakes of coal were procured from the Mahanadi Coalfields and that the APGENCO's thermal power generation has now improved to 69 million units from 50 million units. 170 MW power is being made available from the Power Trading Corporation, they said.

The CM also asked the officials to devise “alternatives like using freight ships for coal transportation and to coordinate with the relevant ministries at the Centre” for the purpose.

The Chief Minister further directed for measures to set up a 6300 MW reverse pumping power generation project at the earliest, while focusing on the proposed 1350 MW reverse pumping project at Sileru.

