Coast Guard rescues 264 fishermen off K'taka's Bhatkal

More than 250 distressed fishermen have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard off Karnataka coast in a major operation that began on Wednesday.

With two cyclonic storms brewing in the Arabian Sea, the fishermen suddenly found themselves stranded as the sea became rough. "So far 264 fishermen had been rescued. The survivors are being provided with food and first aid, all of them are reported to be healthy," an Indian Coast Guard spokesperson said in an early morning statement.

The fishermen are stranded in an area 225-250 nautical miles (450-470 km) from the coast.

Five Indian Coast Guard ships - Samudra Prahari, Samar, Savitribai Phule, Amal and Apoorva - as well as Dornier aircraft were part of the operation for which the Coast Guard also coordinated with the merchant's vessels.

Seven commercial ships transiting through the area have already responded to the Indian Coast Guard's call to provide assistance to the distressed fishing boats in the vicinity till the arrival of ICG ships in the area.

Indian Merchant Vessel Navdhenu Purna rescued 86 fishermen from seven fishing boats whereas a Japanese flag vessel MV Towards rescued around 34 fishermen. Five more merchant vessels joined the operation. ICGS Savitri Bhai Phule with 34 fishermen is on its way to enter Goa harbour for disembarking.

The spokesperson said eight Coast Guard ships have been tasked and three Dornier would fly during the day looking for people.

The Coast Guard is in touch with the shipping authorities looking for merchant ships passing through the area so that such vessels can also be requested to join the rescue operation.