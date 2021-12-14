Coimbatore girl's suicide: Goonda Act levied on teacher

Coimbatore student suicide: Goonda Act levied on teacher held for molesting girl

The teacher and principal of the school have already been booked under the POCSO Act after the girl ended her life on November 12

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 14 2021, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:17 ist

A 31-year-old teacher at a private school in Coimbatore, who is accused of sexually harassing a girl student who later died by suicide, has been booked under the stringent Goonda Act. 

The Coimbatore Police on Tuesday slapped provisions of the Goonda Act against the teacher arrested on November 12, a day after the minor student ended her life. “Goonda Act has been slapped against the accused,” a police officer said. 

The principal of the school is also in jail after it emerged that the school management took no action against the teacher despite the student complaining against him. Both the teacher and principal of the school have been booked under sections of the POCSO Act.

Also Read — Interpret POCSO law to protect its intent

The girl’s friend had alleged that the principal told the victim not to “make a big issue” out of it. WhatsApp chats and phone conversations between the student and the teacher hint at the level of harassment the young girl had gone through after the alleged sexual assault by the teacher, her friends had said.  

The girl, who never spoke about the sexual assault with her parents, convinced them to get her transferred to a different school two months before she died.

The incident came months after students of several reputed schools in Chennai opened up about sexual assaults and harassment faced by them at the hands of teachers. A teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhagavan Senior Secondary School (PSBB) and founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School were also arrested under POCSO Act. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Crime Against Women
India News
Pocso act
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 