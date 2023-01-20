Kerala: Student's suspended for inappropriate behaviour

College student suspended for inappropriate behaviour towards actress in Kerala

Third-year LLB student Vishnudas tried to put his hand over Balamurali during a function at the college on Wednesday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 20 2023, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 23:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A student of the Government Law College in Kochi was suspended for inappropriate behaviour towards actor Aparna Balamurali.

Third-year LLB student Vishnudas tried to put his hand over Balamurali during a function at the college on Wednesday. The incident triggered strong protest after its video went viral on social media. Hence the college authorities decided to suspend the student for a week even after he tendered an apology.

Balamuralai, who is the recipient of the best actress award in the 68th national film awards, had turned up for the college union inauguration as well as promotion of her new Malayalam film 'Thangam'. Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan and music director Bijibal were also present. During the function Vishnudas entered the dais and handed over a flower to Balamurali and requested to pose for a photo with him.

As Balamurali obliged and posed for photo, Vishnudas tried to put his hand around her shoulder. The actress immediately stepped aside and returned to her seat.

An office bearer of the Students Federation of India led college union immediately tendered an apology. Vishnudas also tendered apology and extended his hand for a shake-hand. But Balamurali rejected it.

The video footage of the incident went viral on social media and triggered strong criticism. Hence the college authorities decided to suspend him as the incident caused defame to the college also.

Check out DH's latest videos

