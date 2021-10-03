Colleges in Kerala set to reopen on Monday

After remaining closed for over one-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges and other higher educational institutions in Kerala are to re-open on October 4 as was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu today, in a video message, welcomed the students to the colleges and reminded them to give up violence while he referred to an incident of a girl murdered by her estranged boyfriend on a college campus at Pala in Kottayam two day ago.

Classes for the final year/final semester students would start on October 4 while rest of the classes from October 18.

State Health Minister Veena George urged the students to carefully follow the Covid-19 health protocol while attending the colleges as, the Minister said, the pandemic has not gone.

"Everyone should wear masks and maintain social distancing on the campus. Gatherings should be avoided, pens, pencil, books and other materials must not be exchanged," George said in a press release. She asked the students and staff to use sanitiser and wash hands using soap at regular intervals.

The Health Department asked the students and staff not to go to the institutions if they have fever, cough or any similar symptoms. The students and staff are also directed to wash their clothes worn to the college as soon as they reach their residence.

The Higher Education Department and the Health Department were tasked with ensuring students are vaccinated before the colleges re-open. The Higher Education Department has collected details of students who have not been vaccinated and the Health Department would conduct camps for them.

The district Collectors have issued directions to the college authorities to inform in case there was any need for vaccination drives on the campuses.

On September 7, Vijayan said higher educational institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, would be allowed to re-open from October 4 for the final year students.

The Chief Minister had, however, said the re-opening would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.

Today, the General Education Minister V Sivankutty held meetings with various student- organisations and teacher-organisations to discuss on the re-opening of schools from November 1.

Sivankutty, in a press release, said all organisations have supported the decision on the re-opening of the schools.

"It will be considered to accommodate the students of those schools which will not be able to re-open on November 1, due to any reasons, in the nearby schools. The final guidelines for the schools' re-opening will be issued by October 5," Sivankutty said.

