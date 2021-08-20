Commission probing Thoothukudi police firing gets 'last extension'

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended by six months the tenure of Justice (retired) Aruna Jagadeesan Commission probing the police firing that left 13 persons dead during the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 in Thoothukudi.

A Government Order (GO) issued by D Jagannathan, Secretary, Public (Law & Order) Department on August 20 said the tenure of the Commission which was constituted in May 2018 is being extended till February 22, 2022. The Commission’s tenure was last extended by the previous AIADMK government in February this year.

“No furthermore extension beyond these six months would be granted,” the GO issued on Friday said.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who had submitted an interim report after the DMK assumed office on May 7, sought a year-long extension for completing her probe and submitting the report. However, the government decided to extend the tenure of the commission by six months.

“The Commission will complete its inquiry and submit its report (both English and Tamil) to the Government on or before February 22, 2022,” Jagannathan said in the GO. The Commission was constituted to go into the police firing that killed 13 people on May 22, 2018, when thousands of people had gathered at the Thoothukudi district collectorate as the anti-Sterlite protests entered the 100th day.

Also read: SC refuses early hearing on plea related to Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit

Chief Minister M K Stalin, taking note of the interim report submitted by the Commission, had on May 21 ordered withdrawal of most cases filed against anti-Sterlite protesters and announced monetary compensation to people picked up by police during the protests.

Stalin had also said the government will issue No Objection Certificates (NOC) to those arrested during the 2018 protests to apply for jobs or continue their education. The government also decided to withdraw all cases except those handed over to the CBI and those relating to damages to public property.

The police firing is being probed by the Supreme Court.

After the firing, the Tamil Nadu government shut the Sterlite Copper smelter owned by Vedanta on charges of pollution. Numerous attempts by Sterlite to get the factory reopened have failed so far.

However, recently, the Supreme Court allowed the company to manufacture oxygen within the closed factory to meet oxygen demands during the Covid-19 second wave for three months.