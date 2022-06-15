Committee tasked to draft State Education Policy meets Stalin

A high-level committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to draft an exclusive State Education Policy (SEP) for Tamil Nadu held its first meeting on Wednesday. Before the discussions, the committee met Chief Minister M K Stalin and held discussions.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in a year by giving suggestions to improve the quality of research in Higher Education Institutions (HEI) and to ensure all school pass outs get enrolled in colleges or polytechnics for professional, conventional or vocational courses.

The 13-member committee headed by D Murugesan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, has members from varied fields, including Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, Carnatic musician T M Krishna, renowned professors, and the headmaster of a government middle school in Nagapattinam.

“The first meeting took place on Wednesday. The CM has outlined the broad contours of the idea behind the SEP,” a source said. Tamil Nadu feels the need for a separate education policy that would reflect the historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the people living in the region, which cannot be expected in national policies.

The SEP is also seen as DMK’s answer to the National Education Policy of the BJP government.

In a Government Order (GO) signed on June 1, Kakarla Usha, Secretary, School Education Department, laid out the Terms of Reference for the committee, which should submit a report in a year’s time. The committee can constitute sub-panels for drafting the SEP.

The GO had said the committee should take inputs from educationists and subjects. experts and suggest reforms aimed at developing modern, technology-driven, and updated curriculum frameworks for early childhood care and education, school education, college education, teacher education and adult education in an integrated manner and in keeping with the fast-changing global education and employment landscape.

“Suggest ways to incorporate life skills, soft skills, creative skills, language skills and social justice values as part of the broad spectrum of education from the sciences to the liberal arts. To ensure that all school pass outs enrol in some stream of Higher Education polytechnics, professional courses, conventional courses, vocational courses,” the GO had said.

The DMK government feels a three-language policy, conducting public exams for third, fifth, and eighth standards, and a four-year degree program is not in line with the current education model, including the two-language policy of Tamil and English which successive governments have followed since 1968.