Communal campaigns, row over SilverLine and debt mark first year of Vijayan’s second term as Kerala CM

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) celebrates the first anniversary of its second consecutive term, the Kerala state government is staggering under the burden of financial crisis and its inability to get public support for its ambitious K-rail project.

The state government, under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan, is unable to sort out its priorities. On one hand, the LDF government has proposed the ambitious semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine, on the other hand, the state is neck deep in debt and can’t pay salaries to the state transport corporation employees and is pleading with the Centre for assistance.

LDF’s first year also saw fundamentalist outfits such as the RSS and the SDPI going on a killing spree in Kerala, while communal campaigns remained unabated.

Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 20, 2021. The CPM-led LDF created history by not just retaining power, but with an improved majority in the State Assembly. Welfare initiatives such as distribution of free food kits during the lockdown, political strategies to enhance rapport with minority communities, and a weak opposition in the Congress-led United Democratic Front were considered to have helped the LDF.

However, at the end of its first year, the LDF faced a financial crunch, and the government giving preference to its flagship SilverLine semi-high-speed rail met stiff resistance even in the Chief Minister’s home constituency.

What has probably angered the public is that the state recently requested the Centre to increase its borrowing capacity by Rs 5,000 crore. A major chunk of the state’s revenue is currently being spent on repaying these loans. Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are being paid salaries on the 20th of the month, while restrictions are being imposed on treasury payments above Rs 25 lakh.

Despite these obvious financial difficulties, Vijayan has made SilverLine as state priority. Experts estimate the project cost to be around Rs 1.25 lakh crore, and perhaps requires foreign funding.

“While the Chief Minister is projecting SilverLine as a project for future generations, he is literally talking about pushing the future generation (in)to a debt trap, as experts have categorically stated that the project will not be viable,” political commentator Joseph C Mathew said.

Mathew also observed that in the past year the state saw developments that were never expected from a Left front government. Even the pro-Left service organisations and trade unions in government institutions went on strike. There were no austerity measures by the government, he stated.

In the year since Pinarayi was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second consecutive time, ten political murders were reported in the state. His reign also saw campaigns like 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' by religious outfits posing a serious threat to the secular fabric of Kerala.

Veteran political analyst M N Karassery said that both the ruling and opposition parties were supporting these forces for electoral gains. In light of that, he observed, stern action against such forces could not be expected.

With the focus now on the upcoming Thrikkakkara constituency by-poll on May 31, its outcome could be interpreted as people’s evaluation of the government’s performance in the past year.