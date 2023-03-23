Complain about offences committed against you: Kerala CM Vijayan tells women

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged women to complain about offences committed against them, and make use of legal remedies that are available to address such issues, saying these were the means to ensure gender equality and justice.

Gender discrimination has no place in a society based on social justice, Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Women Safety Expo -- Wings 2023 -- here.

Speaking at the event attended by senior police officers, including State Police Chief Anil Kant, the Chief Minister said it was a "matter of serious concern" that many women were not opting for the various schemes and measures implemented by the state government for their safety and welfare.

He said women should not put up with or bear the offences or crimes committed against them. "They should not be averse to making complaints against the accused. Not making complaints would only encourage such persons (to commit more offences)," the Chief Minister pointed out.

Vijayan said women should endeavour to ensure that the bad experience of one is not suffered by anyone else. "That should be our mindset," he said.

Many do not opt for legal recourse due to the ignorance about laws regarding women safety, their family backgrounds, etc., Vijayan further said

The Chief Minister urged women to make use of the opportunity provided by the Expo to increase their awareness and knowledge about their rights as many experts on the laws against domestic violence and dowry, along with cyber and public safety were present at the event to share their knowledge and experience.

On the issue of women safety in the state, Vijayan said some persons are highlighting isolated incidents to spread false propaganda that the fairer sex were not safe in Kerala.

However, the factual position was that there were several schemes in place to prevent domestic violence, prohibit dowry and ensure safe workplaces, the Chief Minister said.

Besides these, police too has implemented various measures like Aparajita helpline, women help desks in all police stations, Pink police, cyber police stations and women self defence training, he added.