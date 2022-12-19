Complainant in ‘BRS MLAs poaching case’ appears before ED

BRS legislator Rohith Reddy, the complainant in the BRS MLAs poaching case, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate sleuths in Hyderabad on Monday.

After receiving the ED notices last week, Rohith alleged it was BJP's plot to trouble him. Though the legislator had sought more time for appearance, the agency refused.

Before meeting the ED officials, Rohith told reporters that he is unaware as to which case he was issued notices. The MLA is understood to have carried with him his assets, bank, etc statements.

Though the reasons are unclear, the agency, according to some local reports, summoned the Tandur MLA for questioning in connection with an infra firm's financial transactions. The opposition BJP has also been alleging Rohith's dealing with narcotics, and involvement in related cases, a charge the MLA has denied.

Rohith had in October complained to the Telangana police that he was offered Rs 100 crore to join the BJP, and also to encourage more TRS MLAs to defect.

Following Rohit's complaint, the three alleged mediators - Ramachandra Bharati (a native of Delhi), DPSKVN Simhayaji (from Tirupati) and Nandu Kumar (from Hyderabad) - were arrested from a farmhouse near Hyderabad on 26 October, when they were holding discussions with four TRS MLAs - Guvvala Balaraju, Rega Kantha Rao, Harshvardhan Reddy, and Rohith Reddy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later claimed that the “Delhi sent agents” came to his state with a plan to attract his MLAs and topple his government.

While the BJP had approached the Telangana high court for a fair, CBI probe into the whole episode, the KCR government constituted a Special Investigation Team on 9 November with CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, as the head.

BJP top leader BL Santhosh was also served notices for appearance before the SIT in the alleged poaching case. The Telangana HC has put a stay on the notices issued to Santhosh, BJP's national general secretary (organization), till December 22.