Complaint against doctor for creating scare over COVID-19 in Kerala

A case has been registered against a lady doctor in Kerala for allegedly creating an unnecessary scare among the public by alleging that the health department officials did not initiate surveillance measures against a COVID-19 suspect patient.

Dr Shinu Syamalan, who is facing the case, had also alleged that she was terminated from the job at a private clinic after she raised the allegation.

According to the Vatanapilly police in Thrissur district, a case was registered against the doctor on the basis of a complaint given by the district medical officer alleging that the doctor made statements causing unnecessary fear among the public. Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and 120 of the Kerala Police Act were invoked against the doctor.

Dr Shinu had alleged that a person with high fever had turned up for treatment at the clinic recently. As he said that he came down from Qatar, she asked her to undergo screening for COVID-19. But the person refused to do it and even though she alerted the government health authorities no action was taken.

But the district medical officials maintained that the said person was kept under surveillance and tested negative for coronavirus.