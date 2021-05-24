Complete lockdown begins in Tamil Nadu; mobile shops deliver vegetables to people

A week-long complete lockdown with only emergency services functioning came into effect in Tamil Nadu on Monday as the state battles high numbers of Coronavirus infection.

The 14-day lockdown which was to end on May 24 was relaxed on May 22 to allow people to stock up groceries and other essentials but crowds that thronged the markets across the state on Sunday baffled many.

The week-long lockdown is being implemented in a strict manner across the state with police erecting barricades on many arterial roads in Chennai, and elsewhere. The government feels only a strict lockdown without any relaxations will help break the Covid-19 chain – the lockdown from May 10 to May 22 came with many relaxations, and medical experts recommended tightening of restrictions.

While all shops were shut, the government delivered vegetables and fruits to people at their doorsteps through mobile shops arranged by the Horticulture Department and local bodies. In a video message, Chief Minister M K Stalin said this was indeed a “bitter pill” but there is no option but to swallow it.

“We have no other option to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control in the state...people did not take lockdown seriously and were seen roaming without any reason,” he said, while pleading with the people not to step out during the complete lockdown.